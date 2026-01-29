'On the Same Page': Tharoor Holds 2-Hr-Long Meet with Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on 29 January 2026.

The meeting, held in Kharge’s office in Parliament, lasted approximately two hours. It followed recent speculation about internal differences within the Congress party, particularly regarding Tharoor’s role and participation in party activities ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections. After the meeting, Tharoor stated that all issues had been resolved and that the party leadership was united.