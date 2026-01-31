Sharad Pawar 'Unaware' Of Sunetra Pawar’s Oath, Says NCP Merger Talks 'On Halt'

Statements from Sharad Pawar reiterated that he was not consulted about Sunetra Pawar’s appointment. He attributed the decision to the NCP and highlighted that Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and Shashikant Shinde had initiated merger talks between the two factions, which were disrupted by Ajit Pawar’s death. “Now we feel his wish should be fulfilled. Ajit Pawar, Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil had initiated the talks about the merger of the two factions. Even the merger date had been fixed — it was scheduled on the 12th (February). Unfortunately, Ajit left us before that,” Sharad Pawar said.