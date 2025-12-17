Row in Parliament Over SHANTI Bill That Allows Private Players in Nuclear Sector

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, commonly referred to as the SHANTI Bill, was introduced in the Indian Parliament on 15 December 2025. The bill aims to overhaul the existing legal framework governing nuclear energy in India, particularly by allowing private sector participation in the nuclear power sector.

The SHANTI Bill proposes to repeal both the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010. This legislative change is intended to facilitate the entry of private players into the nuclear energy market, which has traditionally been dominated by state-owned enterprises.

According to The Hindu, the bill is seen as a significant step towards increasing India's nuclear capacity, which currently contributes only about 3% to the country's electricity generation.