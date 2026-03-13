'Greatest Honour Of My Career': Shantanu Narayen Resigns From Adobe After 18 Yrs

Shantanu Narayen, who has served as Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer for 18 years, has announced his decision to step down. He will remain in the role until a successor is appointed and will transition to Chair of the Board to support the leadership change.

The company’s Board of Directors has initiated a formal search for the next CEO, considering both internal and external candidates. Narayen’s tenure saw Adobe’s revenue and workforce expand significantly, with the company’s annual revenue rising from under $1 billion to over $25 billion.