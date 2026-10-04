Sexual Assault Complaints Filed Against Delhi Police By Women Journalists

On 3 October 2026, three women journalists filed complaints alleging sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel while covering protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The incidents reportedly occurred during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The complaints were transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation. No first information report (FIR) had been registered by the police as of the following day, and the matter remains under inquiry.
According to Deccan Herald, the three journalists submitted their complaints to the New Delhi district police, who subsequently transferred the cases to the Crime Branch to ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The police personnel in question were deployed at Jantar Mantar to maintain law and order during the protest.
As reported by Scroll, one journalist specifically alleged that Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Bhagat groped her while she was recording the detention of a student leader. She stated that after attempting to file a complaint at the Parliament Street police station, no immediate action was taken by the authorities.
Protesters and journalists gathered outside the police station demanding the registration of an FIR against the accused officer as coverage revealed. The Delhi Police confirmed receipt of the complaints and reiterated that the matter had been handed over to the Crime Branch for further inquiry.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, police officials stated that no FIR had been registered as of 4 October 2026, citing a lack of evidence. The police indicated that a preliminary inquiry was underway, including examination of CCTV footage, before any formal case would be filed.
Legal experts referenced the Supreme Court’s Lalita Kumari judgment, which mandates the registration of an FIR when a cognisable offence is disclosed, with only limited exceptions for preliminary inquiry as legal analysis showed. The current Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) allows such inquiries in certain cases, but the journalist’s allegations fall under cognisable offences requiring prompt action.
“There were so many camera persons. There should be some proof of the incident if it happened,” a police official was quoted as saying, while the complainant maintained she waited outside the police station for hours seeking to register her complaint.
Independent journalists and civil society members staged protests outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding accountability and immediate registration of the complaints as subsequent reporting indicated. Another demonstration was planned for the following day to continue pressing for action.
Political leaders also responded to the allegations. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the delay in registering an FIR and called for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose ministry the Delhi Police operates as statements confirmed. He highlighted concerns about women’s safety and the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.
Further details from additional coverage revealed that the protests at Jantar Mantar involved hundreds of participants, including journalists, students, and activists. Several women, including journalists and protesters, alleged being groped and manhandled by male police personnel during the demonstrations.
“Women protesters, journalists, and lawyers were manhandled by male police personnel. Several women have complained of being groped by male police personnel,” stated the All India Students’ Association in a public statement.
At the time of reporting, the Delhi Police had not issued a formal response to the specific allegations of sexual harassment by its personnel as further updates showed. The investigation by the Crime Branch is ongoing, and the journalists’ complaints remain under review.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.