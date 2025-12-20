Rajdhani Kills Eight Elephants After Collision With a Herd in Assam, Derails

In the early hours of 20 December 2025, a tragic incident occurred when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Kampur in Assam's Nagaon district, resulting in the deaths of eight elephants. The derailment took place around 2.17 am, with five coaches and the locomotive going off the tracks, although no passengers were reported injured.
According to Deccan Herald, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) stated that the loco pilot applied emergency brakes upon observing the herd of elephants, but the animals collided with the train. The area where the accident occurred is not designated as an elephant corridor, raising concerns about wildlife safety in regions near railway tracks.
Forest officials indicated that the elephants had emerged from nearby hills and were on the tracks when the train approached. The NFR has previously implemented measures to prevent such incidents, but the death of wild elephants remains a significant concern, particularly during the winter months when they are more likely to wander onto tracks.
“The loco pilot on observing the herd of elephants applied emergency brakes. However, elephants dashed with the train,” the NFR said in a statement.
In response to the incident, accident relief trains and officials from the divisional headquarters were dispatched to the site. Helpline numbers have been activated at Guwahati railway station for concerned individuals. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of NFR, have also visited the site to assess the situation.
As reported by The Indian Express, the railway has previously taken steps to mitigate such accidents, including the installation of fencing along certain tracks and the use of wildlife detection systems. However, the effectiveness of these measures is now being questioned following the recent fatalities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.