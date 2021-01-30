Serum Institute Plans To Launch ‘Covovax’ by June: Adar Poonawalla

"NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible," Stanley C Erck, president and chief executive officer, Novavax, said in a statement on Friday.

Last year, Novavax had announced its tie up with SII to produce 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

