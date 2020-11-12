Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Gujarat from 23 November

The Gujarat government on Wednesday, 11 November, decided to reopen higher secondary schools and colleges in the state from 23 November, subject to adherence of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.

However, there has been no decision on reopening of primary schools. The government said that it will analyse the feedback on implementation of Wednesday's decision and then decide.

"A Cabinet meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday decided to reopen schools and colleges in the state. Before that, I held discussions with my department officials, education experts, academics and other stakeholders on continuation of studies,” said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.