53 School Students in Odisha Test Positive for COVID-19

The condition of all students is stable and they are under quarantine and taking medicines as per doctor's advice, she added.



Besides, 31 medical students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla were also tested positive for the virus.



"We have decided to conduct the scheduled offline examinations in online mode and also classes will be held in virtual mode," said Jayashree Dora, dean of the medical college.



All students are having mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and they are under isolation, she added.