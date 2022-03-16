Protect Witnesses, Respond to Plea Against Ashish Mishra Bail: SC to UP Govt

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 March issued notice to Lakhimpur Kheri case accused Ashish Mishra and the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed before it seeking cancellation of bail granted to Mishra by the Allahabad High Court.

The court will next take up the matter on 24 March, after its Holi vacations.

Mishra, the chief accused in the case relating to the deaths of four farmers in October 2021 who were mowed down by an SUV owned by him, had been granted bail by the high court on 10 February.