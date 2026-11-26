Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party, was stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on the night of 23 November 2026 while attempting to travel to the United Kingdom. The Centre informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him by Mumbai Police, preventing his departure. Das was scheduled to attend events at several UK universities, including Oxford University, as part of a speaking engagement.
According to The Hindu, the Centre’s counsel told Justice Amit Mahajan that the LOC was issued on 23 November 2026 and that Das had also been served a show-cause notice regarding discrepancies in his passport. The court has sought a response from the Centre on Das’s plea challenging the travel restriction and listed the matter for further hearing on 9 December 2026.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Das was prevented from boarding his London-bound flight due to alleged discrepancies in his passport, specifically regarding his place of birth. The passport, issued in Chennai in 2019, listed Chennai as his birthplace, though he was reportedly born in Delhi. The passport office issued a show-cause notice, advising him against international travel until clarification was provided.
Legal representatives for Das argued before the court that he was not informed of the LOC at the time he was stopped at the airport as coverage revealed. The Centre’s counsel maintained that the LOC was based on multiple discrepancies in Das’s passport, which could have implications for his Indian citizenship. The show-cause notice required Das to respond within seven days regarding his place of birth.
During the hearing, it was stated that the LOC was issued at the request of Mumbai Police, and that Das’s legal team could independently obtain details of the circular and challenge it if necessary as analysis showed. The Centre also noted that an enquiry had been conducted into Das’s place of birth, schooling, and parentage, as the father’s name column in his passport was left blank.
“There are multiple discrepancies so an inquiry is done. Pursuant to the inquiry, on November 23, a show cause notice and advisory were issued at 7:32 PM and 7:56 PM… Assuming he travels abroad and he does not attend the meeting [regarding his passport] or he attends and a discrepancy is found which goes to the very root of the matter. It can also have a bearing on his citizenship,” stated Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, as referenced in court proceedings.
Das’s counsel asserted that the right to travel is a fundamental right and cannot be curtailed solely on the basis of a pending show-cause notice as reporting indicated. The plea submitted to the court argued that no formal order suspending, impounding, or revoking Das’s passport had been communicated, and that the mere issuance of a show-cause notice should not impede his travel.
Das has also alleged that the notice and LOC were issued to prevent his travel due to his political activism as further details emerged. He was invited to speak at events organised by the London School of Economics Amnesty Society, the Student Federation of India at the University of Edinburgh, the Cambridge South Asia Forum at the University of Cambridge, and the Oxford Union.
Following the incident, Das announced his intention to file criminal complaints against social media handles that circulated images of his passport online, alleging targeted harassment at the end of the statement. He questioned how personal travel documents could be accessed and shared publicly, and sought clarification from the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the leak of his passport details.
“I shall be filing a criminal complaint with the relevant authorities against every social media handle involved in circulating my passport,” Das stated, documenting each instance of alleged harassment.
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, alleged that Das was prevented from travelling due to government “insecurity” over his invitation to prestigious institutions abroad as highlighted in statements. Dipke emphasised the importance of constitutional rights and criticised actions that he described as attempts to suppress dissent.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.