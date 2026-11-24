Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das was stopped by immigration authorities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on the night of 23 November 2026, preventing him from boarding a flight to London. Officials cited discrepancies in his passport, specifically regarding his place of birth, as the reason for the intervention. Das had been scheduled to deliver lectures at several UK universities, including the University of Oxford.
According to The Indian Express, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on 23 November 2026, instructing him not to use his passport for travel until he provided an explanation for the alleged discrepancy. The notice, sent by email, was reportedly received by Das only hours before his scheduled departure.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Das stated that authorities cited “passport discrepancies” and “unclear nationality” as grounds for stopping him. He claimed at a press conference that he was informed of the issue at the immigration counter and that his passport had been flagged. There has been no official response from government authorities regarding his claims.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the timing of the notice was deliberate, questioning why the discrepancy was only raised after Das became a prominent activist. Dipke noted that Das had previously travelled abroad on the same passport without issue. He further criticised the government’s actions, stating, “Why was the notice served so late, so that he cannot get time to reply? Why do they have so much fear?”
“The notice was served at 7.30 pm by email on November 23,” a senior government official said, as referenced in multiple reports.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the show-cause notice followed a Madras High Court order from September 2026, which was based on a Public Interest Litigation seeking a probe into Das’s nationality. The official stated that discrepancies were found in Das’s date of birth, place of birth, and father’s name across his Aadhaar, birth certificate, and passport, prompting the RPO to request clarification.
Further details indicate that Das was invited to speak at the Oxford Union, as well as at other UK institutions. He expressed concern over the timing of the notice and questioned why his passport, issued in 2019 after police verification, was only now being scrutinised.
Statements made by Das on social media, as coverage revealed, included allegations that the government was attempting to silence educated voices. Das asserted that he would comply with any lawful inquiry but opposed any misuse of the process for broader citizenship investigations.
“If I was Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi or Vijay Mallya, I would've gotten the red carpet,” Das said, referencing high-profile cases of individuals who left India amid legal proceedings.
On social media, Das described the government as “anti-intellectual” and claimed that Indian students had worked hard to organise the UK events as reporting indicated. He also shared images of gifts he intended to take to the UK, including copies of the Constitution.
Reactions from CJP members and supporters, as details emerged, included criticism of the government’s actions and assertions that the incident would not deter their activism. Das reiterated his intention to respond to the notice and continue his work both in India and abroad.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.