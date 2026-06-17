'Pannas Khoke': Raut Alleges 50 Crore Deal Amidst Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebel Buzz

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that certain Members of Parliament from his party were offered ₹50 crore each, with ₹15 crore as an advance, to switch allegiance amid ongoing speculation of a split in the party’s Lok Sabha unit. The allegations come as six to seven of the party’s nine MPs are reportedly considering joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, intensifying the crisis within the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
According to Hindustan Times, Sanjay Raut stated at a press conference that he received a call from a significant individual informing him about the alleged inducements. Raut claimed, “I got a call from an important person. He told me the MPs have been promised ₹50 crore with ₹15 crore as an advance. MPs are being bought in Maharashtra.”
As reported by Deccan Herald, Raut further alleged that the MPs received the advance payment before boarding charter flights from locations including Nanded and Pune. He also issued a whip for all party MPs to attend a crucial meeting in Delhi, warning that those who skip the meeting could face disqualification proceedings.
Coverage revealed that the party leadership is taking the threat of defection seriously, with Arvind Sawant, the parliamentary party leader, writing to the Lok Sabha Speaker to safeguard the party’s interests and prevent recognition of any breakaway group.
In the midst of these developments, analysis showed that only four of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs attended a recent meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray, while others participated virtually or communicated by phone. This absence has fueled speculation about the loyalty of several MPs and the possibility of a formal split.
“MPs don’t have a right to betray the party. This time people won’t tolerate. There will be reaction,” Sanjay Raut said at the press conference.
Further details indicated that the MPs reportedly considering defection include Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omraje Nimbalkar, and Sanjay Patil. However, independent verification of these names remains pending.
Internal party communications suggested that the leadership is attempting to downplay the crisis, with Sanjay Raut asserting that all MPs remain united and loyal to Uddhav Thackeray. Despite this, the perception of impending defections has deepened, especially as some MPs have not responded to party leaders’ calls.
Statements from party insiders indicated growing dissatisfaction within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks, with some attributing the unrest to leadership style and internal disconnect. The situation remains fluid as the party leadership continues outreach efforts to retain its MPs and prevent further erosion of its parliamentary strength.
“Everything will be accounted for,” Sanjay Raut warned, referring to the alleged inducements and the party’s response to any defections.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.