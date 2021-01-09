Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags May Launch With S21

The leaked image of a promotion offer from Samsung showing Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag as free gift alongside a pre-order of the Galaxy S21 Ultra went viral.

Details about the Galaxy Buds Pro are making headlines for weeks. The SmartTag tracker is likely to be a Tile-like tracker that uses Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices.

According to GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker will have a rounded square shape that is reminiscent of Tile trackers. There seems to be a ring shape at the centre and a cut-out at the top, "which could either be a button that can be pressed to find a connected phone".