Sambhal Violence: Allahabad High Court Stays FIR Order Against Police Officials

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the operation of an order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sambhal, which directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Additional Superintendent of Police Anuj Chaudhary and other police officials. The stay pertains to allegations arising from the Sambhal violence incident in November 2024. The original complainant has been granted 14 days to file a counter-affidavit, and the stay will remain effective until the next hearing.