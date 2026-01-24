Sambhal Judge Transferred Again Amid Judicial Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has made a second change in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) position in Sambhal within three days. Judge Aditya Singh, who was initially appointed to replace outgoing CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer, has been transferred back to his original post. Deepak Kumar Jaiswal, previously CJM of Kaushambi, will now assume the role of Sambhal CJM. These changes follow recent judicial orders and administrative notifications affecting the district judiciary.
According to Live Law, the Allahabad High Court modified its earlier transfer order within 48 hours, reversing the appointment of Judge Aditya Singh as Sambhal CJM and returning him to his previous position as Civil Judge (Senior Division). The new notification also confirmed the transfer of outgoing CJM Vibhanshu Sudheer to Sultanpur.
As reported by The Indian Express, the transfer of Sudheer, who had ordered the lodging of an FIR against police officials in connection with the November 2024 Sambhal violence, led to protests by lawyers at the district court. The replacement of Sudheer with Singh, and then the subsequent reversal, has drawn significant attention from the legal community and the public.
Coverage revealed that Vibhanshu Sudheer has been transferred three times in the past eight months. His recent order for a criminal investigation into police conduct during the 2024 violence was met with opposition from the police, who have stated their intention to challenge the order. The sequence of transfers has been criticised by opposition parties and has prompted protests from lawyers in Uttar Pradesh.
“Sudheer was one of the 14 judges transferred on January 20 by Allahabad High Court. More judges were transferred on January 22. Interestingly, he had been ordered to be replaced by judicial officer Aditya Singh, who in 2024 had directed an advocate commissioner to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. However, in the transfers ordered on January 22, the High Court announced that Singh will continue to be Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Sambhal at Chandausi. Instead, judge Deepak Kumar Jaiswal has been made the new CJM.”
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the recent transfers are part of a broader pattern of judicial postings and have raised questions about the independence of the judiciary. The article notes that the transfer of judges who issue orders against state officials has become a subject of debate, with concerns about the impact on judicial autonomy and the perception of external influence.
Administrative notifications following the latest order indicate that a total of 255 judicial officers were transferred across Uttar Pradesh, with some officers, including Aditya Singh, being re-transferred within days of their initial posting. The rapid changes have contributed to ongoing discussions about the criteria and transparency of judicial transfers.
In the context of judicial accountability, recent scrutiny by the Allahabad High Court of other CJMs for procedural lapses has also been noted. The court emphasised the importance of adhering to legal protocols and timely decision-making, reinforcing expectations for judicial conduct across the state.
“The High Court also directed Firozabad Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate, and the Chief Judicial Magistrate to take note of the order in the monthly meeting and inform all the police officers to complete the investigation within the time frame prescribed under the Code of Criminal Procedure and submit the police report within the limitation period as prescribed under law.”
Further reporting indicated that the violence in Sambhal, which followed the order for a mosque survey, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. The sequence of judicial decisions and subsequent administrative actions has kept the district in focus, with the legal fraternity closely monitoring developments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.