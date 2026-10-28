SP Wins Legislative Council Seat in Modi's Varanasi

The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections held in October 2026. The contest, which included five graduate and six teacher constituencies, saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SP as the main contenders. Counting began on 27 October 2026, with results for several seats emerging over the following days. Only graduate and teacher voters were eligible to participate, and polling was conducted using ballot papers.
According to The Hindu, Lal Bihari Yadav of the Samajwadi Party secured 10,958 votes after two rounds of counting in the Varanasi Teachers’ constituency, while BJP candidate Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra received 6,060 votes. The counting process was conducted under tight security, with multi-layered barricading and only authorised personnel allowed inside the counting centre.
As reported by Hindustan Times, this victory marks Lal Bihari Yadav’s second consecutive term representing the Varanasi division teachers’ seat. The BJP retained the Meerut graduates’ and teachers’ seats, as well as the Bareilly-Moradabad division teachers’ seat, while the SP was also ahead in the Agra teachers’ constituency as counting continued.
Coverage revealed that the SP was leading in several other constituencies, including the Varanasi Graduate, Agra Teacher, Lucknow Graduate, and Jhansi Graduate seats. The BJP, meanwhile, was ahead in the Gorakhpur Teacher and Agra Graduate seats. The elections are considered significant as they precede the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with both parties aiming to strengthen their positions in the state’s Upper House.
As details emerged, the counting process in Varanasi was closely monitored by party workers and officials. Security arrangements included a four-tier cover, and only those with authorised passes were permitted entry after thorough checks. The district administration also ensured the availability of essential services such as drinking water, ambulances, and fire services for staff and agents present at the counting centre.
“The SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav won the Varanasi division teachers’ seat for a second consecutive term,” a senior election official confirmed, highlighting the party’s continued influence in the region.
Reporting indicated that the elections were conducted under the single transferable vote system, which contributed to a slower counting process. The Election Commission directed the deployment of adequate security forces and mandated video surveillance at all counting centres to ensure transparency and integrity throughout the process.
In the broader context, analysis showed that the BJP retained several strongholds but faced increased competition from the SP, which made notable gains compared to previous council elections. The outcome in Varanasi is seen as a boost for the SP ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, reflecting shifting political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh.
“The contest is being seen as a prestige issue for both parties,” an official stated, underlining the significance of these results in the run-up to the next assembly polls.
At the end of the counting, final figures confirmed that only graduate and teacher voters participated in these elections, with the SP and BJP remaining the principal competitors. The use of ballot papers, rather than electronic voting machines, was a notable feature of this electoral process, and the results are expected to influence party strategies for the upcoming legislative assembly elections.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.