Salim Khan Hospitalised In Mumbai ICU; Salman, Family Present as Wishes Pour In

Salim Khan, the 90-year-old veteran screenwriter, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on 17 February 2026. His son Salman Khan, along with other family members, visited the hospital following his admission. The specific reason for Salim Khan’s hospitalisation and details about his current condition have not been officially disclosed. The family has maintained privacy, and no medical bulletin has been released as of the latest update.
Salim Khan is widely recognised for his contributions to Indian cinema, particularly as part of the screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, which played a significant role in shaping Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s as reporting indicated. His notable works include “Sholay,” “Zanjeer,” “Deewar,” and “Don.” He celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025, and his legacy continues to be acknowledged by the film fraternity and the public.
“Get well soon Salim sir,” one social media user wrote, while another commented, “May Allah bless him with fastest recovery & good health Ameen.”
