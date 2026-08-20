Sajjan Kumar, Former Congress MP and 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict, Dies At 80

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, aged 80, died on 20 August 2026 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi while serving a life sentence for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He had been lodged in Tihar Jail following convictions in multiple cases related to the violence. The hospital has not disclosed the cause of death. Kumar was a three-time Lok Sabha MP and had resigned from the Congress party after his conviction.