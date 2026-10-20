Sahil Wakode’s Family Seeks CM Action In IIT Bombay Student Death

Parents of Sahil Wakode, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), have formally requested intervention from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following their son’s death by suicide. The family has been protesting at Azad Maidan for over two weeks, expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation and the lack of engagement from both government representatives and IIT-B officials.
According to The Hindu, the family’s lawyer, Siddharth Ingale, raised concerns regarding the timing of a professor’s statement and the subsequent release of related materials. The statement of Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, who has been booked for abetment to suicide, was recorded 14 days after the incident, and key evidence, including CCTV footage and a letter of confession, surfaced only after this statement.
Student protests intensified after police dismantled a protest site at IIT-B’s gate, prompting the creation of “Justice Corner 2.0” near the Ambedkar statue within the institute. Coverage revealed that students and activists have called for an external investigation, changes to the inquiry committee, and the resignation of both Professor Doolla and IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare.
The family’s lawyer also questioned the circumstances under which Professor Doolla was permitted to travel abroad while the investigation was ongoing. Further details indicated that the family wrote to both the Chief Minister and the Joint Commissioner of Police seeking clarification on the rules governing such travel during an active probe.
At a press conference, Sahil Wakode’s father stated, “The institute must clarify who asked him to write the letter, the circumstances of its signing and whether examination rules permit it.” The family has requested that an officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police rank be appointed to lead the investigation, citing dissatisfaction with the current police probe.
“The institute must clarify who asked him to write the letter, the circumstances of its signing and whether examination rules permit it,” Sahil Wakode’s father said at the protest venue.
Meanwhile, the All India Independent Scheduled Castes Association condemned the detention and alleged assault of activists and students during a protest at IIT-B’s gate. Statements from the association called for action by the Maharashtra State Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, as well as the resignation of Professor Doolla and the removal of the institute’s director.
Students have asserted that police action against protesters was an attempt to silence their movement. Protesters stated that the administration’s refusal to engage with them and the demolition of the original protest site led to the establishment of the new sit-in, which continues to demand justice for Sahil Wakode.
Calls for an independent investigation and institutional accountability remain central to the ongoing protests. The family and supporting groups have reiterated their demands for a transparent inquiry and direct engagement from state authorities as the situation develops.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.