'Saffron Scarf' Protests Erupt After Karnataka Hijab Ban Revocation in Hubballi

The Karnataka government officially revoked the 2022 order that restricted the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions. On 13 May 2026, a new dress code order was issued, allowing students to wear traditional and religious symbols, including the hijab, sacred thread (janeu), Shivadhara, rudraksha beads, and turbans, alongside prescribed school uniforms. The decision led to immediate protests in Hubballi, where saffron scarfs were distributed outside several educational institutions.
According to Siasat, the saffron scarf campaign was organised by Sri Rama Sena and other Hindutva groups as part of a statewide movement opposing the government’s move to allow hijabs in schools. The groups distributed saffron scarfs to students and supporters outside institutions in Hubballi on 1 June 2026, expressing their opposition to the policy change.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and several Hindutva organisations criticised the Congress-led state government, alleging that the revocation of the hijab ban amounted to appeasement politics and could create divisions among students as coverage revealed. The opposition parties called for a review of the decision and warned of further protests if their concerns were not addressed.
The state government defended its decision, stating that the revised dress code was intended to accommodate long-standing religious practices rather than introduce new forms of religious expression in educational institutions. Officials emphasised that the order aimed to ensure inclusivity and respect for diverse traditions following statements from government representatives.
“The order was aimed at accommodating long-standing religious practices rather than introducing new forms of religious expression in educational institutions,” the state government maintained.
With the saffron scarf campaign expected to intensify, the issue of religious attire in Karnataka’s educational institutions has returned to the forefront of public and political discourse as details emerged. The controversy has prompted renewed debate over the balance between individual rights and institutional regulations in the state’s schools and colleges.
Political observers noted that the revocation of the hijab ban and the subsequent protests have highlighted ongoing tensions regarding religious identity and secularism in Karnataka according to analysis. The situation remains dynamic, with both supporters and opponents of the policy change planning further actions in the coming days.
“The controversy has once again brought the issue of religious attire in Karnataka’s educational institutions to the forefront of public and political discourse,” a summary of the current developments stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.