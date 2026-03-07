Russia Shares Intelligence With Iran As West Asia Conflict Escalates: Reports

Russia has provided Iran with information that could assist Tehran in targeting American military assets in the region, according to US intelligence officials. The ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran has intensified, with direct military engagements and significant geopolitical consequences. Oil prices have surged, and global energy markets are experiencing volatility as a result of the hostilities and related policy shifts.
According to The Hindu, US intelligence sources indicated that Russia’s support to Iran includes sharing information relevant to striking American warships, aircraft, and other regional assets. While officials clarified that there is no evidence Russia is directing Iran’s actions, this marks the first clear sign of Moscow’s involvement in the conflict beyond political support.
As highlighted by The Guardian, US defence officials stated they are monitoring the situation and factoring Russian intelligence sharing into their operational planning. The White House downplayed the impact of Russia’s assistance, asserting that ongoing military operations against Iran remain effective despite these developments.
In the context of the conflict, Deccan Herald reported that the United States has temporarily permitted India to purchase Russian oil already in transit. This measure aims to stabilise global oil supplies amid disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the escalation of hostilities in West Asia.
Further coverage revealed that the US Treasury is considering lifting additional sanctions on Russian oil to alleviate pressure on global markets. The temporary waiver for India is part of a broader strategy to ensure energy security and prevent further price spikes during the ongoing conflict.
"We are going to keep a cadence of announcing measures to bring relief to the market during this conflict," US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated, emphasising the temporary nature of these policy adjustments.
Russian officials have responded by stating that they will not disclose quantitative data on crude exports to India, citing concerns about "too many ill-wishers." This position was confirmed following reports of increased Russian oil shipments to India and China as alternative routes are sought due to the conflict’s impact on traditional supply lines.
Amid these developments, reporting indicated that Russia’s intelligence sharing with Iran is part of a broader pattern of cooperation between the two countries, which have maintained close ties in recent years. The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on whether any military or intelligence assistance has been provided since the start of the Iran conflict.
On the ground, the conflict has led to significant casualties and displacement. Analysis showed that rumours of a fuel crisis have spread panic in parts of India, though local authorities have assured the public of sufficient supplies and warned against hoarding.
"No, of course, we're not going to provide any quantitative data for obvious reasons. There are too many ill-wishers," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated regarding Russian oil exports.
International sporting events have also been affected, with the Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics opening amid boycotts and heightened security concerns. As details emerged, the return of the Russian flag and the absence of Iranian athletes highlighted the broader impact of the conflict on global events.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.