Oscar Winner Robert Duvall, Star Of The Godfather, Dies At 95

According to BBC, Duvall’s wife described him as “an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller,” and added, “To me, he was simply everything.” Duvall won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1983 for his performance in Tender Mercies and was nominated for the Academy Award seven times throughout his career. He was also known for his portrayal of Tom Hagen in The Godfather series and Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now.