11 People From MP Die in a Road Accident in Rajasthan
Eight people died on the spot and three died on their way to Nokha Hospital.
Eleven people lost their lives while returning from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 31 August. The victims’ jeep collided with another vehicle in Nagaur’s Shribalaji town on Tuesday morning, at around 7:45 am, reported IANS.
Eight people died on the spot and three died on their way to Nokha Hospital. As per IANS, six people were injured and are admitted in the Bikaner Hospital.
The deceased were from Ujjain and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh and were returning after having offered prayers at the Ramdevra Temple in Rajasthan.
Police officials are currently investigating the reason behind the accident.
Rajasthan CM, PM Express Condolences
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences for the families of the deceased.
"It is heart wrenching to know that 11 people passed away in an accident. My condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss."Ashok Gehlot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the families and offered Rs 2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.
(With inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.