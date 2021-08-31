11 People From MP Die in a Road Accident in Rajasthan

Eleven people lost their lives while returning from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 31 August. The victims’ jeep collided with another vehicle in Nagaur’s Shribalaji town on Tuesday morning, at around 7:45 am, reported IANS.

Eight people died on the spot and three died on their way to Nokha Hospital. As per IANS, six people were injured and are admitted in the Bikaner Hospital.