Pant’s Success a Result of His Mother’s Sacrifice, Father’s Dreams

On the cemented terrace of his Roorkee home in Uttarakhand, Rajinder Pant would tie a pillow to the chest of his tiny son Rishabh and bowl with a cork ball to him from close distance to take the fear of facing fast bowlers out of his mind.

That, coupled with the Maltova-mixed milk, gave strength to Rishabh's muscles – a testimony of which was delivered in Brisbane on Tuesday as he hammered an unbeaten 89 to guide India to a match and series triumph.

That novel practice method was a roaring success as Pant, who would take two tiffin boxes to school to save time for cricket practice after school hours, became fearless and that is reflected in his shots.