The Union Cabinet has approved changes to the Agnipath scheme, introducing a two-stage process for Agniveers seeking permanent positions in the Armed Forces. Under the revised framework, 25 percent of Agniveers will be absorbed as regular soldiers after four years, while the remaining 75 percent will be eligible for a two-year extension, subject to stringent selection criteria at the end of six years.
According to The Indian Express, the selection process for Agniveers aspiring to become permanent soldiers is under active discussion. Preference will be given to those who demonstrate multi-skilling and proficiency in technology and weapons, reflecting the Armed Forces’ increasing reliance on advanced systems and modern warfare capabilities.
At the end of the six-year period, objective criteria are being considered, including the exclusion of candidates classified as Low Medical Category (LMC) and those with records of indiscipline or alcohol dependency. The eligibility standards under review require Agniveers to achieve an “excellent” grade in Combined Physical Tests and a minimum first-class rating in firing assessments. Coverage revealed that the standards for firing are classified as marksman, first-shot, and standard shot, with only the highest performers likely to be considered for permanent roles.
Further, the LMC classification is divided into three categories: battle casualty, injuries or disabilities attributable or aggravated by military service, and those neither attributable nor aggravated by service. While the current discussions suggest that no LMC candidate will be retained after six years, there may be exceptions for battle casualties or those whose conditions are directly linked to military service. Analysis showed that these exceptions are still at a preliminary stage and subject to further deliberation.
“Agniveers who are multi-skilled and proficient in technology and weapons will be given preference, given the new technologies and weapon systems being inducted into the Armed Forces,” an official familiar with the discussions stated.
Disciplinary records will also play a significant role in the selection process. There are ongoing discussions about whether even a single minor disciplinary infringement, categorized as either a red ink or black ink entry, should disqualify an Agniveer from permanent absorption. At the end of the two-year extension, candidates will likely face a comprehensive evaluation, including a written exam, physical tests, and firing assessments. The final merit list will be prepared based on these results, as details emerged from ongoing policy discussions.
Under the revamped scheme, Agniveers will receive a new certificate at the end of their tenure, offering four options: induction into the regular cadre, willingness for induction but open to extension if not selected, willingness specifically for extension, or unwillingness to continue further. Reporting indicated that these options are designed to streamline the transition process and clarify the intentions of each Agniveer as they approach the end of their service period.
“The selection criteria are being considered after actively monitoring both regular troops and Agniveers over the years,” an official explained, highlighting the focus on maintaining high standards and operational readiness.
The revised Agnipath scheme aims to balance the need for a technologically adept and disciplined force with transparent, merit-based selection. The final criteria and processes are expected to be formalized following further consultations and reviews by the tri-service headquarters.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.