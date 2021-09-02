Reliance Retail Acquires Sole Control of Just Dial

On 1 September, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1,022.25 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,012.25 per equity share) representing 25.35 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to the RRVL.



Just Dial is a leading local search engine platform which provides search related services to users across India through multiple platforms such as website, apps, over the telephone and text. Just Dial had 30.4 million listings and 129.1 million quarterly unique users across web, mobile, App and voice platforms as of 31 March 2021.



The company has recently launched its B2B marketplace platform, JD Mart which is aimed at enabling millions of India's manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers to become internet ready in post-Covid era, get new customers, and sell their products online.



The platform offers digital product catalogues to businesses and aims at digitalising India's businesses, especially MSMEs, across categories.