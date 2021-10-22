Reliance Industries Q2 Net Profit Jumps 46% To Rs 15,479 Crore
The net profit, on a YoY basis, rose to Rs 15,479 crore.
Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday, 22 October, reported a rise of 46 percent growth in its year-on-year consolidated net profit for the quarter, that ends on 30 September 2021.
The net profit, on a YoY basis, rose to Rs 15,479 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company reported that its consolidated gross revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 191,532 crore, higher by 49.2 percent.
Besides, the consolidated EBITDA for the quarter rose by 30 percent to Rs 30,283 crore. On a standalone basis, net profit for the quarter was higher by 44.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,228 crore.
'This Demonstrates Robust Recovery of the Indian and Global Economies'
Furthermore, the gross revenue on a statndalone basis for the quarter rose by 68.8 percent to Rs 108,750 crore.
"As the pandemic retreats, I am pleased that Reliance has posted a strong performance in 2Q FY22. This demonstrates the inherent strengths of our businesses and the robust recovery of the Indian and global economies."Mukesh D Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director
"All our businesses reflect growth over pre-COVID levels. Our operational and financial performance reflects a sharp recovery in the retail segment and sustained growth in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and Digital Services business," he said.
Ambani said: "Our O2C business benefited from sharp recovery in demand across products and higher transportation fuel margins."
"Reliance Retail continues to grow on the back of rapid expansion of both physical stores and digital offerings resulting in healthy growth in revenues and margin expansion. Jio, our digital services business, continues to transform the broadband market in India and set new benchmarks for the industry," he said.
He further said that RIL continues to make steady progress in accelerating its foray into new energy and new materials business.
"Our partnership approach and the desire to bring India to the forefront of global transition to clean and green transition is underscored by our recent investments in some of the best companies in the world in the solar and green energy space," he added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.