Assembly Election 2026: Assam and Puducherry Record Highest-Ever Voter Turnout

Assam and Puducherry witnessed record voter turnout during the single-phase assembly elections held on 9 April 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, Assam’s turnout of 85.83 percent was the highest in its electoral history, surpassing the previous record of 84.64 percent set in 2016. Puducherry also set a new record with 89.87 percent, while Kerala’s 78.27 percent was its highest in nearly four decades, just short of the 1987 peak.
The high participation was attributed in part to recent revisions of electoral rolls, which reduced the total number of eligible voters in each region. Voting was largely peaceful, with only isolated incidents reported.
As reported by The Indian Express, the turnout of women voters was notably high in all three regions. In Assam, 85.96 percent of women voted compared to 84.80 percent of men. Kerala saw 80.86 percent turnout among women and 75.01 percent among men, while Puducherry recorded 91.33 percent turnout for women and 88.09 percent for men.
Polling data indicated that Kerala’s turnout of 78.27 percent exceeded the 74.06 percent recorded in 2021. District-wise, Kozhikode led with 81.32 percent, while Pathanamthitta had the lowest at 70.76 percent.
Chittur in Palakkad district recorded the highest constituency turnout at 84.66 percent.
The Election Commission allowed voters in queue at closing time to cast their ballots, ensuring maximum participation.
In Palakkad district, official figures showed an 80.56 percent turnout, with over 18.2 lakh people voting across 12 constituencies. Polling began briskly at 7 am and continued steadily throughout the day, reflecting strong voter engagement in the region.
“Kerala is on a path to become a developed state with achievements across sectors that must continue uninterrupted. People realise that only the LDF can take the state forward,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after voting.
Election officials confirmed that Assam’s 85.9 percent turnout involved 2.5 crore voters deciding the fate of 722 candidates, including 59 women.
Voting was largely peaceful, though there were reports of violence in a few constituencies and allegations of proxy voting in Guwahati Central. The Election Commission stated that polling was mostly incident-free.
Statewide, final figures indicated that Assam and Puducherry achieved their highest-ever turnouts, while Kerala’s participation was among the highest in recent decades. The Election Commission is expected to release final, updated turnout numbers after all data is compiled.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.