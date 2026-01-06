Hindu Businessman Rana Pratap Bairagi Killed in Bangladesh: Who Was He?

Rana Pratap Bairagi, a 38-year-old Hindu businessman and acting editor of a local newspaper, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jessore district, Bangladesh, on 5 January 2026. The incident occurred in the Kopaliya Bazar area of Monirampur upazila around 5:45 pm.

Police confirmed that Bairagi was called out of his ice factory, taken to a nearby alley, and shot in the head at close range. He died at the scene. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been reported.