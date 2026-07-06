Ram Temple Trust Convenes Amid Donation Theft Investigation

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convened on 6 July 2026 in Ayodhya to address the ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. The meeting was scheduled to discuss the resignations of key members, review the Special Investigation Team’s preliminary findings, and consider measures to restore public trust in the temple’s donation management system. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and the Trust’s leadership has publicly called for strict action against those found guilty.