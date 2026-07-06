Ram Temple Trust Convenes Amid Donation Theft Investigation

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convened on 6 July 2026 in Ayodhya to address the ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple. The meeting was scheduled to discuss the resignations of key members, review the Special Investigation Team’s preliminary findings, and consider measures to restore public trust in the temple’s donation management system. Eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, and the Trust’s leadership has publicly called for strict action against those found guilty.
According to Hindustan Times, the Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das issued his first statement on the controversy, expressing deep sadness over the alleged theft and urging the strictest punishment for those responsible. The meeting, held at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra within the temple complex, was attended by all Trust members, with some participating virtually due to health reasons.
As reported by The Indian Express, scrutiny has intensified over the handling of donations, particularly regarding the Trust’s claim that over 900 kg of silver was sent to Hyderabad for purity testing and conversion into bricks. The process reportedly cost over ₹20 lakh, and suggestions have been made to establish a more accountable system for managing and documenting valuable offerings.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the meeting also addressed the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, with discussions on interim management until the SIT completes its probe. Statements from key Trust members have been recorded by both the SIT and police, though no FIR has been filed against any Trust functionary to date.
Coverage revealed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is closely monitoring developments, dispatching senior leaders to Ayodhya and planning to discuss the issue at its upcoming conclave. The controversy has raised concerns about the credibility of the Trust and its broader impact on the organisation’s public image.
The treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri, has publicly distanced himself from the daily handling of donations, stating that his role is limited to maintaining audited accounts and records. He emphasised that all financial transactions are conducted through banks and that he is not an authorised signatory for any Trust account as details emerged.
In a statement to devotees, Giri described the theft case as “extremely painful and shameful,” clarifying that he had never personally accepted cash donations except on two documented occasions, both of which were deposited in the bank according to statements. He reiterated that the Trust’s income and expenditure are subject to regular audits by chartered accountants.
“The case of donation theft at Ram Mandir is extremely painful and shameful. It has hurt the sentiments of crores of Ram devotees,” Giri stated in his open letter.
Political reactions have intensified, with opposition leaders criticising the handling of donations and demanding accountability. Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged police to examine claims made by opposition figures and take action if allegations are found to be baseless as reporting indicated.
Recent analysis showed that the controversy has significantly impacted public trust, with a majority of surveyed individuals expressing concern over the management of temple donations. Calls for transparent systems and swift action against those responsible have been echoed by both devotees and Trust officials following reports.
“Strict action against the perpetrators and a transparent system for the future is the only way to restore their shaken trust,” a senior editorial noted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.