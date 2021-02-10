Ram Belongs to ‘Vishva’: Abdullah’s Impassioned Speech in LS

The leader continued, "Ram belongs to the whole world. Ram belongs to all of us. The way Muslims have held on to the Quran, the Quran is not just ours."

The veteran leader also urged the government to take the farmers' issue seriously and resolve their issues as soon as possible by consulting those protesting at Delhi's borders for more than 70 days seeking withdrawal of three contentious farm laws terming them "black laws" or "anti-farmer".

"Laws were made by us. If they (farmers) want that the laws be repealed, we should consider it. What will you lose if you talk to them? We are here to get solutions, not to create obstacles. Please find a solution," Abdullah urged the government.

The leader said that these farm laws are not a religious scripture that changes cannot be made.