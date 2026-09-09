Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta Dies By Suicide At Noida Residence

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta was found dead at his Noida residence on 8 September 2026. He was 74 years old and had been living alone in a rented apartment in Sector 82, Noida. Police recovered a note at the scene in which Mehta cited prolonged illness as the reason for his decision and stated that no one was responsible for his death. His family conducted the last rites at Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi on 9 September 2026.