Rajbhar Meets Akhilesh Yadav, Says Will Go With SP

In another political development, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President and former UP minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, had an hour-long meeting with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 20 October.



Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rajbhar said that he had invited Akhilesh Yadav to his rally in Mau on 27 October and he had agreed.

"I urged him that we should all contest together to defeat the politics of hatred, which is being practiced by the BJP and he agreed. He also said that farmers, youth, and weaker sections of society were unhappy with the state government," he said.