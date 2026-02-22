Rajasthan SIR: More Than 31 Lakh Voters Removed In Final Rolls

Rajasthan’s final electoral rolls, published after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), show a reduction of more than 31 lakh voters. The number of electors declined from 5,46,56,215 before the SIR to 5,15,19,929 after the revision, representing a 5.74 percent decrease. This update follows the Election Commission’s systematic verification and removal of ineligible entries, including cases of death, migration, and duplicate enrolments.
According to Siasat, Rajasthan’s net change in electorate size is among the lower percentages compared to other states in the SIR’s second phase, with Gujarat recording the highest deletion rate at 13.40% and Lakshadweep the lowest at 0.36%.
As reported by The Indian Express, the SIR process in Rajasthan resulted in a decrease of 5.74% in the voter list, aligning with the overall trend of an 8% reduction across nine states and Union Territories. The final rolls reflect both the removal of ineligible voters and the addition of new eligible electors.
Analysis showed that Rajasthan’s SIR process was completed in 199 out of 200 Assembly constituencies, with the Anta constituency delayed due to a bye-election. The final count in these constituencies stands at 5,15,20,000, up from 5,04,70,000 at the draft stage, but still reflecting a net loss of over 31 lakh voters compared to pre-SIR figures.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Rajasthan’s voter deletions are part of a broader exercise that saw nearly 8% of voters removed across nine states and Union Territories. The SIR aimed to ensure the accuracy and integrity of electoral rolls through field verification and statutory checks.
In comparison with other states, coverage revealed that Goa experienced a 10.75% net deletion, while Kerala saw the lowest among major states at 3.22%. Rajasthan’s 5.74% reduction places it in the mid-range of states affected by the SIR process.
The overall impact of the SIR in Rajasthan included additions and deletions during the claims and objections phase. Reporting indicated that the final lists for Rajasthan and other states were published on 21 February 2026, following the completion of the revision exercise.
In the context of the national SIR exercise, further details show that the process involved hearings and verifications for voters with discrepancies or unlinked records, with deletions based on statutory grounds such as death, migration, or relinquishment of citizenship.
State officials have emphasised that the revision was conducted to maintain the integrity of the electoral process. Recent developments in other states, such as West Bengal, indicate ongoing judicial scrutiny and further updates to the rolls as required by court directives.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.