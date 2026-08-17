Rajasthan Bans Outsiders, Photography In Govt Schools Amid CJP's School Campaign

The Rajasthan government has implemented new guidelines restricting the entry of outsiders into state-run schools and prohibiting photography, videography, interviews, and live streaming on school premises without prior written permission. The directive, issued by the Secondary Education Department, aims to protect the privacy, dignity, and safety of students. These measures were announced following increased public scrutiny and campaigns highlighting the condition of government schools in the state.
According to Hindustan Times, the circular was released on 17 August 2026, coinciding with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) announcement of a statewide “School Thik Karo” campaign to audit school facilities. The guidelines specify that no outsider may enter school premises without the principal’s permission, and any form of media recording requires written approval.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the restrictions extend to all areas used by students, including classrooms, hostels, libraries, and toilets. Outsiders must be accompanied by authorised staff if permitted entry. The order also mandates that school authorities prevent the publication or circulation of student images or personal information in ways that could compromise their privacy or safety.
Coverage revealed that the government invoked the principle of “in loco parentis,” emphasising its responsibility to act in the best interests of children. The directive cites Article 21 of the Constitution, Supreme Court judgments on privacy, and guidelines from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as the legal basis for these measures.
“No outsider will be allowed to enter a government school without prior permission from the principal or head of the institution. Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording and live streaming on school premises will require prior written permission from the principal,” the guidelines state.
Opposition leaders have criticised the move, arguing that it restricts transparency and public oversight. Reporting indicated that Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra described the restrictions as an attempt to conceal shortcomings in the education system rather than address them. He asserted that if school conditions were satisfactory, there would be no reason to fear documentation or public scrutiny.
The guidelines warn that unauthorised entry or media activity could result in legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Information Technology Act. Analysis showed that government officials visiting schools in an official capacity are exempt from these restrictions, but all other visitors must comply strictly with the new rules.
“If any person enters the premises without permission, refuses to leave, attempts unauthorised photography/videography, or disrupts school operations, the principal will immediately inform the local police and the District Education Officer so that necessary action can be taken under applicable law,” the circular states.
School principals have been instructed to maintain a visitor register and to notify authorities immediately if unauthorised individuals attempt to enter or conduct prohibited activities. Further details confirm that the directive prioritises student safety and privacy, with explicit instructions to avoid any action that could compromise these principles.
In response to the restrictions, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that the campaign to audit and improve schools would continue despite the new limitations. As details emerged, Ranka criticised the government for what he described as an attempt to stifle public scrutiny and transparency in the education sector.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.