Rajasthan ACB Arrests Ex-Minister Mahesh Joshi In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Rajasthan Congress leader and former minister Mahesh Joshi was arrested by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the early hours of 7 May 2026 in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam. Joshi, who previously served as the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister, was detained from his Jaipur residence around 5:30 am. The arrest follows a series of earlier detentions of senior officials, and comes after Joshi’s prior arrest and subsequent bail in a related money laundering case.