The Raja Saab Registers Robust Pre-Launch Collection Ahead Of Release

Prabhas’ film The Raja Saab recorded significant pre-launch collections prior to its official release on 9 January 2026. Advance ticket sales for the film surpassed ₹4.31 crore, with over 1.52 lakh tickets sold across India. Andhra Pradesh led the advance sales, contributing the majority of the revenue, and the film was scheduled for release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
According to The Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh accounted for ₹3.49 crore of the total advance sales, with 1,175 shows scheduled in the state. Of these, 191 shows were nearly full and 123 were filling fast, indicating high demand in the region. The average occupancy per show was approximately 51 viewers.
Advance booking data showed that the paid premiere shows, priced at around ₹1,000 per seat, contributed significantly to the pre-release revenue as coverage revealed. Regular show tickets were priced between ₹250 and ₹370, further boosting the film’s advance collection figures.
Industry trackers noted that the postponement of Vijay’s Tamil film Jana Nayagan reduced competition for The Raja Saab, allowing it to secure additional screens and potentially increase its box office prospects as analysis showed. This development was expected to benefit The Raja Saab in both domestic and overseas markets.
In the days leading up to release, the film’s advance booking momentum was further supported by the Sankranti holiday period, which traditionally sees increased cinema attendance as reporting indicated. The Raja Saab’s advance sales were considered strong, though slightly lower than some of Prabhas’ previous major releases.
Ticket price hikes for premiere shows in Andhra Pradesh were approved by authorities, with some tickets reaching ₹1,000, which contributed to the high pre-launch revenue as details emerged. The film’s producers benefited from this pricing strategy, especially in regions with strong fan bases.
In addition to Andhra Pradesh, other states also reported brisk advance bookings, though at lower price points and with fewer shows as further analysis showed. The pan-India release strategy aimed to maximise reach and revenue across multiple language markets.
With over 2,900 shows scheduled nationwide and strong advance sales, The Raja Saab’s pre-launch collection positioned it as one of the notable openings for a Prabhas film in recent years as coverage revealed. The film’s performance in advance bookings set expectations for a robust opening weekend at the box office.
