The Raja Saab Registers Robust Pre-Launch Collection Ahead Of Release

Prabhas’ film The Raja Saab recorded significant pre-launch collections prior to its official release on 9 January 2026. Advance ticket sales for the film surpassed ₹4.31 crore, with over 1.52 lakh tickets sold across India. Andhra Pradesh led the advance sales, contributing the majority of the revenue, and the film was scheduled for release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.