Row Over Modi-Adani Docu, Mumbai Police Sends Notices Over Posting it Online

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray deleted a social media post featuring a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani after receiving a request from the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Thackeray stated that his opposition to corporate monopolies would continue and that the documentary had already served its purpose by bringing the issue to public attention. The post, originally shared on 22 October 2026, had garnered significant engagement across multiple platforms.
According to The Hindu, Thackeray clarified in a statement that the documentary was produced by Sabeer Bhatia and highlighted the alleged longstanding relationship between Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, raising questions about the concentration of India’s industrial assets. Thackeray claimed the video received over 4.8 million views on X and widespread attention on other social media platforms.
Thackeray alleged that the documentary’s popularity unsettled those in power, which led to the Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting its removal. He stated that he chose to comply out of respect for the police force, but emphasised that this should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from his stance. He described Mumbai and Maharashtra Police as among the most efficient in the country, reiterating his respect for their request as coverage revealed.
Thackeray maintained that his criticism was not directed at any individual industrialist but at policies that allegedly favour a select few. He argued that the Prime Minister should encourage multiple industrialists to expand their businesses, generate employment, and compete internationally, rather than extend preferential treatment to a single business group. He also referenced his January 2026 public meeting in Mumbai, where he had previously raised concerns about the Adani Group’s growing influence, stating that portions of that presentation were included in the documentary following reports.
“The fire has already been lit,” Thackeray said, adding, “The campaign against monopolistic practices will continue.”
He further accused central and state governments of facilitating the transfer of Maharashtra’s forest land to select industrial groups, specifically alleging that the Centre instructed the State government to hand over several hundred hectares of forest land in Bhimashankar to the Gujarat-based Torrent Group. Thackeray questioned the silence of Maharashtra’s elected representatives on these issues as analysis showed.
Thackeray reiterated that his objective in sharing the documentary was to make information accessible to a wider audience. He stated that this objective had been achieved and that removing the documentary would not affect his ongoing campaign against monopolistic practices. He confirmed that videos of his January presentation remain available on his social media accounts, and he would continue to share portions of that presentation as details emerged.
“Removing the documentary will not affect my campaign against monopolistic practices,” Thackeray stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.