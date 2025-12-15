Raj Kumar Goyal Sworn in as New Chief Information Commissioner

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Raj Kumar Goyal was sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of India on 15 December 2025. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Goyal's appointment comes after a three-member panel, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommended his name for the position last week.

According to The Indian Express, Goyal is a retired IAS officer from the 1990 batch, belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Goyal retired as Secretary of the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice on 31 August 2025. He has held significant positions in various ministries, including serving as Secretary (Border Management) in the Home Ministry.