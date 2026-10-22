Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Removed From Bikaner House

On 21 October 2026, a significant number of protest photographs by Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were removed from his debut exhibition titled "No Idea Is Final" at Bikaner House in New Delhi. The exhibition, which was scheduled to open that evening, saw the removal or replacement of 74 out of 105 photographs, many of which documented recent student and youth protests in the capital. By the time the exhibition opened, only 35 exhibits remained on display.
According to The Indian Express, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly expressed support for her son after the removal of his works. She stated on social media, "When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect." She further added, "You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be."
As highlighted by The Hindu, Raihan Vadra alleged on social media that the Bikaner House management forced him to remove the majority of his protest photographs, including images of youth movements and the Indian flag. He stated that he refused to take down the photographs featuring the national flag, but those images were removed by the authorities after he left the premises.
Exhibition organisers reportedly told Raihan that it was not the appropriate time to display such images, despite having received a detailed proposal and outline of the exhibition in advance as coverage revealed. Raihan explained that the first written objection was sent to him just three hours before the show opened, giving him only 30 minutes to remove or replace the majority of the images.
In response to the removal, Raihan replaced the photographs with blank frames, but authorities objected to those as well, requiring their removal as details emerged. He stated, "As a citizen and an artist, for me it was my duty to take and display these images. Any restrictions on art in my opinion are wrong and futile. No matter how many such restrictions are placed, the art itself will find a way to reach the people."
"Any restrictions on art in my opinion are wrong and futile. No matter how many such restrictions are placed, the art itself will find a way to reach the people." – Raihan Rajiv Vadra
Political reactions followed, with Congress MP Pawan Khera questioning the rationale behind censoring protest photographs and images of the national flag as reporting indicated. He stated that the photographs merely documented protests and were neither derogatory nor inflammatory.
Raihan clarified that he had already removed photographs containing political slogans in accordance with the venue’s policy against political content following statements. He also noted that the proposal for the exhibition, which included images depicting themes of choice, control, and unity, had been approved by the venue in June 2025.
The management of Bikaner House did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment as inquiries continued. The remaining works from the exhibition are scheduled to be on display until 25 October 2026, with Raihan stating his intention to exhibit the full collection at another venue in the future.
"I will soon display the entire collection at another venue." – Raihan Rajiv Vadra
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.