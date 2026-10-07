Rahul, Priyanka Detained as Opposition MPs Attempt to March to Jantar mantar

As reported by Scroll, the protest at Jantar Mantar was part of a broader campaign by the INDIA bloc to demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. The MPs gathered at the site after attending a lunch hosted by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Delhi Police attempted to persuade the legislators to leave, and there were reports of lathi-charge on affiliated youth and student groups. The protest followed a previous sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan, where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also detained.