Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Write to PM; Demand Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
The letter, sent ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, highlights concerns over the handling of offerings and calls for public disclosure of the trust’s accounts.
The issue has led to multiple arrests and resignations within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
According to The Indian Express, the opposition plans to raise the alleged theft at the Ram temple as a key issue in the upcoming session, aiming to hold the government accountable for the management of the trust and the security of devotees’ donations.
As reported by Siasat, the Congress leaders stated that lakhs of devotees who contributed to the temple feel “betrayed by the theft.”
They emphasised that the prime minister’s silence on the matter is “unacceptable” and called for accountability and restitution, regardless of the position or influence of those found responsible.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the letter points out that the trust’s members were appointed by the government and are publicly known to be affiliated with the RSS and VHP.
The leaders demanded that the findings of the investigation and the trust’s financial records be made public to ensure transparency for all devotees.
“Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution,” the letter from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge stated.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group, led by Sonia Gandhi, has identified the Ram temple donation issue as a priority for debate in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session.
Further details indicate that the alleged theft surfaced in early June, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals and the resignation of two senior trust officials.
The police registered an FIR on 25 June following a complaint by the trust.
The joint letter also asserts that the credibility of the central government and the trust depends on the transparency and speed of the response to these allegations.
“The people of India are watching. Jai Hind!” the Congress leaders concluded in their communication to the prime minister.
Ongoing investigations have included the custodial interrogation of key accused individuals, with police focusing on reconstructing the alleged theft, tracing the money trail, and identifying any additional beneficiaries or procedural lapses in the handling of donations.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.