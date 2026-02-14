Rahul Gandhi Meets Farmers, Sparks Debate On Trade Deal

On 14 February 2026, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with representatives of farmer organisations in Parliament. During the meeting, Gandhi discussed concerns related to the India-US interim trade agreement, highlighting issues such as rising costs, inflation, and uncertainty over minimum support prices. He asserted that the agreement posed a direct threat to the livelihoods of Indian farmers, particularly in the context of increased competition from subsidised foreign crops.
According to Amar Ujala, Union Minister Piyush Goyal responded to Rahul Gandhi’s statements by rejecting the allegations as “stage-managed” and “artificial.” Goyal emphasised that the interests of Indian farmers had been fully protected in the trade agreement, stating, “We have ensured complete protection of farmers’ interests, and this agreement will benefit our farmers, fishermen, youth, MSMEs, and startups.”
As reported by The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi raised these concerns during the Budget Session, directly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s handling of the trade deal. Gandhi’s remarks led to repeated disruptions in the Lok Sabha, with Treasury Bench members objecting to his statements and the Speaker directing him not to quote from unpublished sources. The session was marked by sharp exchanges and adjournments.
In the context of the ongoing debate, The Indian Express stated in an article that the government repeatedly clarified both inside and outside Parliament that the allegations regarding the trade deal were not based on facts. The article noted that the agriculture sector had been “zealously safeguarded” in the negotiations, with major products such as pulses, grains, dairy, and animal products fully protected. The piece also highlighted the government’s position that the deal was concluded on mutually satisfactory terms despite global pressures.
Coverage revealed that beyond trade agreements, Indian farmers continue to face challenges in technology adoption and access to reliable information. Many mobile applications designed to assist farmers have failed to gain traction, with experts citing usability and data-sharing issues as key barriers. The need for effective, accessible solutions remains a significant concern for the agricultural sector.
“Today in Parliament, the concerns of farmer organisations were clearly articulated. Farmers struggling with inflation, rising costs, and uncertainty over MSP are not prepared to face foreign crops with large subsidies and mechanical strength,” Rahul Gandhi stated after his meeting with farmer representatives.
Political tensions escalated as further developments in Parliament included references to previous legal disputes involving Rahul Gandhi and ongoing debates over the role of the opposition. The session saw continued focus on issues affecting farmers, with both government and opposition leaders seeking to assert their positions on agricultural policy and trade.
Broader analysis indicated following reports that rural and agricultural issues remain central to the national political discourse, with multiple parties engaging directly with affected communities. The government’s assurances regarding the protection of farmer interests in international agreements continue to be scrutinised by opposition leaders and farmer groups alike.
“We have ensured complete protection of farmers’ interests, and this agreement will benefit our farmers, fishermen, youth, MSMEs, and startups,” Piyush Goyal stated in response to the opposition’s concerns.
Ongoing scrutiny of the India-US trade agreement and its implications for Indian agriculture is expected to remain a focal point in Parliament, as analysis showed that both sides continue to present contrasting narratives regarding the deal’s impact on farmers and the broader economy.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.