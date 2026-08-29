Rahul Gandhi Seeks FIR After Haldwani 'Purification' Row Involving Kharge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for the immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act after a ‘purification’ ritual was reportedly conducted at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan, two days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there. The incident, which took place in Uttarakhand, has drawn national attention and sparked debate over caste-based discrimination and the response of political parties and authorities.
According to Deccan Herald, Rahul Gandhi described the ritual as an act of untouchability, which is a punishable offence under the Indian Constitution. He stated that nearly 20 days had passed since the incident without any FIR being registered, and emphasised the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure justice for Mallikarjun Kharge.
As reported by The Indian Express, Gandhi asserted that the issue was not limited to Kharge alone but concerned every Dalit person in the country. He highlighted that such practices, though illegal, continue to occur and referenced similar incidents involving other Dalit leaders. Gandhi remarked, “If the Congress president can face this openly, then imagine what happens in school with a four-year-old child.”
Statements from the press conference included Gandhi’s demand for action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He questioned the justification provided by the Uttarakhand BJP chief for the ritual and reiterated that both the state and central governments have a duty to ensure justice for Kharge in Uttarakhand.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the purification ritual was reportedly performed by members of the Shri Ram Sena at the rally venue on 10 August 2026, two days after Kharge’s address. The Congress party has alleged that the ritual targeted Kharge because of his Dalit identity, and Gandhi has insisted that an FIR be registered under the SC/ST Act against those responsible.
“This incident shows the BJP-RSS’ mindset. They don’t want that Dalits live with dignity and success,” Rahul Gandhi said, reiterating his demand for justice and legal action.
Coverage revealed that Gandhi directly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order the registration of an FIR, describing the ritual as a crime and linking it to a broader pattern of discrimination against Dalits. He emphasised that the Congress would continue to press for action if justice was not delivered.
Further details emerged in political discussions as the incident was referenced in debates about social discrimination and reservation policies. Leaders from other parties, including Chirag Paswan, cited the Haldwani episode as evidence of ongoing caste-based discrimination, reinforcing the demand for robust legal and social safeguards.
Analysis showed that the controversy has intensified calls for accountability and legal action, with Congress leaders and supporters planning further demonstrations to demand justice for Kharge and highlight the persistence of caste-based practices in public life.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.