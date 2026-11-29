Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has strongly criticised the proposed delimitation bill, which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats.
He described the move as a direct threat to Indian democracy, alleging that it would allow the ruling party to redraw electoral boundaries to its advantage. Gandhi’s remarks have sparked significant debate among political parties ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled to discuss the bill.
According to The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the bill as an “escape plan” to secure a permanent advantage in future elections.
He claimed the bill would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a “blank canvas” to redraw India’s electoral map, potentially weakening the representation of communities opposed to the BJP.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Gandhi stated, “The number 850 represents the murder of democracy.” He urged both NDA and INDIA bloc parties to recognise the risks posed by the bill, warning that it could undermine the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, and disempower minorities by freezing seat allocations until 2051.
Gandhi further argued that the delimitation process would use the 2011 Census, which he said would lock in current disparities for decades. He asserted that the proposed Delimitation Commission, as structured, would not be bipartisan and would instead be controlled by individuals aligned with the government.
“dic. The idea is to give Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a blank canvas to redesign India’s constituency map. Remember the number 850. This is the number that is destroying India’s democracy,”
Gandhi said at a press conference.
Coverage revealed that Gandhi also referenced previous delimitation exercises in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam, alleging that these were used to shift voters between constituencies to benefit the BJP. He warned that similar tactics could be employed nationwide if the bill passes.
Political reactions to Gandhi’s statements have been swift. Reporting indicated that BJP leaders dismissed Gandhi’s allegations as baseless and accused him of being “anti-women” for opposing the bill, which also includes provisions for women’s reservation. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that previous delimitation exercises under Congress governments did not lead to dictatorship and questioned Gandhi’s consistency.
In the context of alliance politics, Analysis showed that Gandhi’s remarks have influenced the stance of Congress and its allies, particularly in Maharashtra, where the NCP (SP)’s possible support for the bill has caused tensions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. Gandhi clarified that the NCP (SP)’s position within the INDIA bloc would not change even if it supported the bill.
Further developments as details emerged indicate that several regional parties, including the DMK and BRS, have announced support for the bill after receiving assurances regarding state representation. However, the INDIA bloc, led by Congress, has decided to oppose the bill and reiterated its demand for implementing the women’s quota in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.
“What is happening is the death of Indian democracy, and I am not saying this only to people on our side. I am telling this to Jagan (Mohan Reddy), Chandrababu Naidu,”
Gandhi said, appealing to both allies and opponents to reconsider their positions on the bill.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.