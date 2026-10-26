Rahul Gandhi Acquitted In 2018 Defamation Case Against Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acquitted in a defamation case filed in 2018 regarding his remarks about then-BJP president Amit Shah. The case was heard in a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where Gandhi appeared in person as required by the court. The verdict was delivered on 26 October 2026, bringing an end to the legal proceedings that had continued for several years.
According to The Hindu, the defamation case stemmed from comments made by Rahul Gandhi during a political rally in 2018, which were alleged to be objectionable towards Amit Shah. The complainant, Santosh Kumar Pandey, had filed the case, and Gandhi was directed to appear before the court for the verdict. Security arrangements were put in place at the court premises for Gandhi’s appearance.
The court’s decision to acquit Gandhi was based on the evidence presented and arguments from both sides as proceedings indicated. The acquittal means that Gandhi will not face any penalties or further legal action in this particular matter.
“A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur will pronounce its verdict on Monday in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against then-BJP president Amit Shah in 2018,” stated the complainant’s counsel, as cited in the coverage.
Gandhi’s legal team maintained that his remarks were made in the context of political discourse and did not constitute criminal defamation as legal arguments showed. The court accepted these arguments, leading to the acquittal.
Following the verdict, there was no immediate response from either Gandhi or Amit Shah regarding the outcome as coverage revealed. The case had drawn attention due to the high-profile nature of the individuals involved and the broader context of political rivalry between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
“Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, is required to appear before the court in person on Monday, the complainant’s counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said,” the report noted.
The acquittal concludes a significant legal episode for Rahul Gandhi, who has faced multiple defamation cases in recent years. The Sultanpur court’s decision is expected to have implications for similar cases involving political speech and defamation as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.