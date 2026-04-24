Raghav Chadha Splits AAP, to Join BJP With 6 Other Rajya Sabha MPs

On 24 April 2026, Raghav Chadha, along with six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Members of Parliament, resigned from the party and declared their intention to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made during a press conference in Delhi, where Chadha was joined by fellow MPs Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal. The group cited a loss of faith in AAP’s direction and invoked constitutional provisions to formalise the merger process.
According to The Indian Express, Chadha stated that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members had decided to merge with the BJP, exercising their constitutional rights. Ashok Mittal, who had previously replaced Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, was also present at the announcement.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Chadha expressed disappointment with AAP’s current trajectory, stating, “The AAP, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat, and gave 15 years of my youth to, has deviated from its principles, values and core morals.” He further remarked that he felt like “the right man in the wrong party” and was now distancing himself from AAP to serve the public interest.
Besides Chadha, the MPs named as joining the BJP include Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sahni.
As highlighted by Financial Express, Chadha and seven MPs from Punjab were among those who resigned. During the press conference, Chadha reiterated that the decision to merge with the BJP was made by a two-thirds majority of AAP’s Rajya Sabha members, in accordance with constitutional provisions. He was joined by Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, both of whom also announced their departure from AAP.
“We have decided that we, the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” Chadha said at the press conference.
As noted in an article by Siasat, Chadha’s announcement followed weeks of internal tensions within AAP. Earlier in April, Chadha was removed from his position as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha and reportedly denied speaking time in the House, which he described as a “wounding” move by the party leadership.
Internal party rifts were further highlighted during the press conference, where Chadha criticised AAP’s leadership for sidelining him and other dissenting voices. He also referenced recent actions by the party, including his removal from key positions, as contributing factors to the decision to leave.
Chadha’s statements at the press conference underscored his claim that AAP was no longer working in the national interest but for personal benefit. He emphasised that the merger with BJP was a collective decision by a significant portion of AAP’s parliamentary group.
“Now this party does not work in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits… For the past few years, I could feel that I am the right man in the wrong party,” Chadha stated.
Coverage revealed that the announcement is considered a major setback for AAP in the Rajya Sabha, as the departure of a substantial group of MPs could impact the party’s influence in the Upper House. The move also follows a period of visible discord between Chadha and the party leadership.
Analysis showed that the MPs’ decision to invoke constitutional provisions for the merger was intended to provide legal legitimacy to their shift, minimising the risk of disqualification under anti-defection laws. The group’s public statements focused on principles and governance, rather than personal grievances.
The developments continued to unfold as updates emerged regarding the formalities of the merger and the response from AAP’s remaining leadership. The situation remains dynamic, with further statements and clarifications expected from both parties in the coming days.
ANote: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.