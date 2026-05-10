Vladimir Putin Signals Russia’s War in Ukraine Is ‘Heading to an End’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the conflict in Ukraine is approaching its conclusion. His remarks followed a scaled-back Victory Day parade in Moscow and coincided with the first day of a US-brokered ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
Despite the ceasefire, both sides reported minor violations, but no major strikes were recorded. Putin reiterated his willingness to negotiate, specifying conditions for any direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to The Guardian, Putin told reporters, “I think that the matter is coming to an end,” referring to the ongoing war, which has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since the Second World War.
He criticised Western support for Ukraine and indicated openness to new security arrangements for Europe, naming former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder as his preferred interlocutor for negotiations.
As noted in an article by BBC, the Victory Day parade in Moscow was notably reduced in scale, with no military hardware displayed for the first time in nearly two decades. Security concerns prompted these changes, as authorities feared potential Ukrainian drone attacks. The parade proceeded without incident, coinciding with the ceasefire’s implementation.
Putin emphasised that any meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky would only occur after a comprehensive peace agreement is reached. Further details indicated that Putin reiterated his stance that all terms must be finalised before such a summit, maintaining his established position on negotiations with Ukraine’s leadership.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump, was accompanied by an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side. However, Putin stated that Russia had not yet received any proposals from Ukraine regarding the exchange. The Kremlin also clarified that there were no current plans to extend the truce beyond the agreed three days.
“I think it (the war) is heading to an end but it’s still a serious matter,” Putin said, as cited by multiple sources.
Coverage revealed that, despite the ceasefire, both Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of violations, with continued drone and artillery activity resulting in civilian casualties on both sides. Ukrainian authorities reported 51 attacks by Russian forces, while Russian officials cited Ukrainian drone strikes in the Belgorod region. Nevertheless, the overall intensity of hostilities was lower than in previous weeks.
The current ceasefire follows two failed attempts earlier in the week and is seen as a tentative step towards de-escalation. Reporting indicated that Putin also expressed hope for a resolution to the Iran conflict, noting its broader implications for global stability.
“This should be the final point, not the negotiations themselves,” Putin said regarding the conditions for a meeting with Zelensky.
At the end of the first day of the ceasefire, as details emerged, both sides maintained their positions, with no significant progress reported on extending the truce or finalising a peace agreement. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing diplomatic efforts and continued monitoring of ceasefire compliance.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.