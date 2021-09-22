Will Make Any Sacrifice to Stop Sidhu From Becoming Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, 22 September, said he would fight Navjot Sidhu's elevation to Punjab Chief Ministership tooth and nail, and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a "dangerous man".

Even as he reiterated his intention to counter any move to make Sidhu the state's Chief Minister face, Amarinder Singh said he will pit a strong candidate against him in the 2022 Assembly polls to ensure his defeat.

"He (Sidhu) is dangerous for the state," said the former Chief Minister in a series of media interviews.

Asserting that he will only leave politics on a high, he said: "I was ready to leave after a victory but never after a loss."